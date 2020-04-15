Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires 30,173 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 67,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 175,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,455. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.