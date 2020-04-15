Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,532 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.01. 75,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,036. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.