Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Price Target Cut to $800.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $915.00 to $800.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Y has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $646.25.

Shares of Alleghany stock traded down $22.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $538.14. 5,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.80. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $847.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $586.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $740.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Alleghany by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

