Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Up 6.4%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares shot up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.51, 3,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 279,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. Analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 40.4% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,014 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 64,863 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

