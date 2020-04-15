Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 2,720 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,526,000 after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,470,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.17. 18,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,272. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.99. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

