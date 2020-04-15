Albert D Mason Inc. Raises Stock Position in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.44% of BG Staffing worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BG Staffing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing during the first quarter worth $220,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BG Staffing during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

Shares of BGSF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75. BG Staffing Inc has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.58 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGSF. TheStreet downgraded BG Staffing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.