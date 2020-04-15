Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,327 Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,524,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE TGP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.56. 18,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.39 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

