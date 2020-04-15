Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Albert D Mason Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Wayside Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSTG traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $18.29.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

