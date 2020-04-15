Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 1,820 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,377 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 30,128,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,569 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,874 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,766 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,707,000 after buying an additional 897,483 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 38,315,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,703,793. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 4,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

