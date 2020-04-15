Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 15,275 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 161.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

SPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

SPH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $855.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.15. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.70 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. Analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

