Albert D Mason Inc. Makes New Investment in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 93,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.10% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,742. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $664.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 62.56%.

In related news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.20.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.