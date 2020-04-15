Albert D Mason Inc. Has $781,000 Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Investment Services of America LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 19,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $58,340,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LECO. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 170,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,047. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.