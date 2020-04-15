Albert D Mason Inc. Has $764,000 Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,417,000 after buying an additional 557,825 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,295,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,124,000 after acquiring an additional 291,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 144,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 122,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AHH. ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. 23,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,301. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.21%.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 25,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,197.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $571,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.