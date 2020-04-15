Albert D Mason Inc. Has $692,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after acquiring an additional 444,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $60.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,041,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,710,413. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.