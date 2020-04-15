Albert D Mason Inc. Has $62,000 Holdings in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,635 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter worth $31,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

DCP stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 157,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,489. DCP Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.82.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred J. Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Also, VP Richard A. Loving acquired 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $33,215.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 107,425 shares of company stock valued at $820,863. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

