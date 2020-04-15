Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. W W Grainger comprises about 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in W W Grainger during the third quarter worth $2,240,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,536,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in W W Grainger by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW traded down $7.98 on Wednesday, reaching $279.65. The company had a trading volume of 29,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.40 and its 200 day moving average is $304.25. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $346.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.22.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

