Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE:ATR traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.