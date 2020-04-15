Albert D Mason Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. 12,931,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,881,598. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.