Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,269.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,049. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $832.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,212.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

