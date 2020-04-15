Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires 81 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $5.46 on Wednesday, hitting $135.13. The company had a trading volume of 208,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,906. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.44.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

