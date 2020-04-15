Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires 595 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 45.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 57,702 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 297,946 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,977,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,464,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06. The company has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

