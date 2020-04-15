Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires 1,745 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 40.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. 52,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,807. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $979.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 130.68% and a return on equity of 74.75%. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

