Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.17% from the stock’s current price.

AIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

AIN traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. 14,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,223. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.05. Albany International has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.19.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,479,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Albany International by 535.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,502,000 after buying an additional 105,469 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after buying an additional 89,092 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 81,914 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

