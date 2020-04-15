Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (ALSK) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.09 on June 18th

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

NASDAQ ALSK traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. 7,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,860. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $102.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.90. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.