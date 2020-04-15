Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akzo Nobel presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 169,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $34.36.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.