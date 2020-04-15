AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Lowered to C$0.65

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its price target decreased by AltaCorp Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.65 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.13. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

