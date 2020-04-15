AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Lowered to C$0.65

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its price target decreased by AltaCorp Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.65 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.13. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
