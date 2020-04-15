Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) PT Lowered to $8.00

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its price target cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIRG. ValuEngine upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Airgain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of AIRG opened at $6.95 on Monday. Airgain has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Airgain had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

