Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Airbus’ score:

Get Airbus alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

EADSF traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.62. 23,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,673. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.76. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $154.75.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.