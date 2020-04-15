AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (AIQUY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.44 on June 8th

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.444 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

AIQUY stock traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. 163,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,163. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIQUY. Goldman Sachs Group cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

