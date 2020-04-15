AidCoin Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex. AidCoin has a market cap of $357,420.70 and approximately $33.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014840 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.13 or 0.02762965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00222445 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

