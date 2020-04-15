Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given New C$91.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$84.00 to C$91.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEM. Cormark downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of AEM stock traded down C$0.24 on Tuesday, reaching C$73.26. 380,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$43.25 and a twelve month high of C$86.39.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$994.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$348,186.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,329,276.07. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$62.40 per share, with a total value of C$62,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,368,811.20. Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $547,532 over the last three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

