Affiance Financial LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,499,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,781,148. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.