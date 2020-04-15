Affiance Financial LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,267.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,488.72.

GOOGL stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,210.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,508. The stock has a market cap of $858.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,214.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,313.62. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

