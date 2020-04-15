Affiance Financial LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.91.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.03. 19,833,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,219,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.64. The firm has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

