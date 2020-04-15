Affiance Financial LLC Buys 51 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,344.07.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $114.45 on Tuesday, reaching $2,283.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,043,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. The company has a market capitalization of $1,136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,912.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,856.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

