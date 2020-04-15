Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) PT Lowered to $26.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.49% from the company’s current price.

AERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $701.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.21). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 285.57%. The firm had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.