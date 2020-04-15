Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) PT Lowered to $26.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.49% from the company’s current price.
AERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.
Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $701.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
Featured Article: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.