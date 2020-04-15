Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Given Hold Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.68.

AAV traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.66. 450,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.16. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$2.94. The company has a market cap of $297.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$76.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

