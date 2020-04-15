Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at TD Securities

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAVVF. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.50) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,478. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $233.63 million, a P/E ratio of 125.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

