Advantage Oil & Gas’ (AAVVF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.30.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. 20,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,478. The company has a market capitalization of $233.63 million, a P/E ratio of 125.13 and a beta of 1.31. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.