Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Shares Up 7.1%

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.03, 408,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,170,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADRO. William Blair lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

The company has a market cap of $251.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 477.30% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

