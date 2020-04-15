ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.79

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.791 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.76.
Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.
ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.