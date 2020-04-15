Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0242 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, CoinTiger, OKEx and HADAX. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $107,093.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 649.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OKEx, LBank, HADAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

