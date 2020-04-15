Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.87

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.87 and last traded at $64.47, with a volume of 1692659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.28.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.79%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164,842 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

