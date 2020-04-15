Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.87

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.87 and last traded at $64.47, with a volume of 1692659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.28.
ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.79%.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164,842 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)
Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.
Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.