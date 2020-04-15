Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,304 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 103,523,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,394,500. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

