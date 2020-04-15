Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Trims Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Davita were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Davita by 350.7% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,583,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Davita by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,273. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

