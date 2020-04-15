Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,863. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

