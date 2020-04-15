Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 553 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Baidu makes up about 1.0% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Baidu were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Asia LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 128,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.38. 2,012,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,499. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $179.55.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.68.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

