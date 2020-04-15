Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 54 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.30. 139,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.36.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $805,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,235,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,541 shares of company stock worth $30,757,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.