Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 460 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,156,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,813,000 after purchasing an additional 428,955 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 590,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 284,598 shares in the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 281,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,332. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

