Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 274 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $147,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after acquiring an additional 448,348 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after acquiring an additional 431,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6,529.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 357,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,651. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $103.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

